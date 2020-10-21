Minnesota Woman’s Obit Asks People To “Not Vote For Trump”

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Twin Cities area woman had one dying wish: to not vote for Donald Trump for president.

93-year-old Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on September 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an October 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols.

And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.

Her October 11 obituary read: “In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump.”

Her obituary did not say which candidate she preferred for president.