Driver taken to hospital after colliding with garbage truck near West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A 60-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after she collided with a garbage truck Thursday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and 166th Avenue SE between Mapleton and West Fargo at approximately 6:40 a.m.

The West Fargo Rural Fire Department also responded to the scene and extricated the 60-year-old woman from her vehicle. She was then taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

The driver and passenger of the garbage truck were uninjured, but both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says icy road conditions and weather played a factor in the crash.