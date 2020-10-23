Grand Forks mayor mandates masks in buildings owned by city

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski issues an emergency order requiring masks to be worn in city owned buildings and property starting on Monday.

Bochenski says he took the action ahead of early voting at the Alerus Center which the city owns.

While not imposing any requirement, Bochenski is urging businesses and non-profit organizations to encourage the use of face-coverings.

In the past Bochenski has said he would not impose a city-wide mask mandate adding the city has smart people that don’t need the government telling them what they need to do.