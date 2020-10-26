Dilworth woman celebrates her 77th birthday in a socially distanced way

Marvelous mom gets surprise birthday parade

DILWORTH, Minn. – Shawn Erickson decided to do things a little differently this year. For her mom’s birthday, she surprised her with a different kind of party.

“So, today is my mom’s birthday. She turns 77 and it’s been a really difficult year for her she has a cancer diagnosis and she’s fairly isolated and, so, just to make it special and to just still celebrate during COVID I asked one of her coworkers if she would organize a train of vehicles to come wish her a happy birthday.” Shawn Erickson said.

The reason behind the drive by celebration: Evonne Burnum has bladder cancer and due to the pandemic her family doesn’t want her getting any more sick.

“Mom has been battling her cancer diagnosis for over a year-and-a-half and she’s had a significant amount of surgery and treatments and it’s been devastating at times and very debilitating and she’s maintained a wonderful attitude.” Shawn Erickson said.

“Cancer is always a struggle, but I’m blessed for what I have. I’m very blessed to be 77-years-old.” Evonne Burnum said.

Before her retirement, Evonne touched many lives and was praised by her friends, family and former coworkers.

“She’s a bright light. She’s one of the kindest women that I know she is caring and has always been giving to other folks, so it’s nice to be able to give back to her today.” Lori Mattison said.

Evonne still finds ways to give back by volunteering, but it’s been tough.

“I miss not being able to do that now because of the virus. I just don’t really want to take any chances.” Evonne Burnum said.

Evonne plans to spend the day celebrating with family and for her big birthday wish.

“For all my family to remain healthy and happy.” Evonne Burnum said.