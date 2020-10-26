West Fargo Police Department’s School Resource Officer program gains national recognition

The department will be formally recognized at the 2021 National Conference.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department’s School Resource Officer program is being recognized as a model agency by the National Association of School Resource Officers.

West Fargo began their program in 2005 with just one SRO and currently has seven SROs all managed by Sergeant Derek Cruff.

The department began the process to become an NASRO model agency in 2019 which involved building a historical document with a complete history and modern-day information about the SRO program.

When West Fargo’s program was chosen, the department received a letter from NASRO stating, “Although we had many worthy nominations, your agency’s program stands out as a shining example of a school resource officer program. This unit serves as a model agency through application of the triad concept of school-based policing, and fulfills NASRO’s mission of creating safer schools and safer students through innovative and resourceful service and strategies.”

