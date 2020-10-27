American Red Cross urgently seeking volunteers from the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D.–The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers from the Red River Valley to provide food, shelter and support to those across the country.

With several natural disasters occurring in addition to the COVID-9 pandemic, the American Red Cross is spread thin attempting to provide care to people displaced locally and nationally.

The Red Cross says more than 200 volunteers from the region joined disaster relief workers this fall to help those uprooted by the Midwest Derecho, the wildfires in the west and multiple hurricanes. Additionally, disaster relief workers have responded to several local home and apartment fires.

The Red Cross said, “We are asking people in the Red River Valley and beyond to join our ranks and put on a red vest and turn compassion into action. If you have the time to train and go out on a two-week deployment, you can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer.”

Anyone interested in learning more or becoming an American Red Cross volunteer can visit, redcross.org/volunteertoday.