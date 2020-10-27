Social Distancing: Testing A Breakfast Hack

I Tried A New Trend Designed To Make Lots Of Pancakes With Less Hassle

It’s getting colder, and we’re getting to that time of year where I love a nice hot breakfast. And since I’ve been trying a few new culinary techniques while we’re all eating at home more, I wanted to try a new take on breakfast.

Forget standing over a hot griddle for a half hour trying to not burn the pancakes.

I tried baking sheet pancakes over the weekend.

You just use your usual pancake batter, except you pour it in a backing sheet.

You have to line the sheet with aluminum foil and spray it with cooking spray.

Once you pour the batter, you can sprinkle whatever toppings you want.

We used blackberries, blueberries and chocolate chips.

Just toss it in the oven at 425 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, and viola. Pancakes for days, with like half the hassle.

I’m not much of a breakfast food person during the summer, but for some reason eggs, sausage and pancakes hit the spot when it’s cold out. Give me your fun breakfast recipes. I’ve got nothing but time on Saturday mornings to try them out. Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.