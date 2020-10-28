Governor Walz says Covid-19 cases ‘will not get good over the next few weeks’

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Governor Tim Walz hosts a roundtable in Moorhead to talk about the impact of COVID-19 in the area

Randi Trowbdridge and her daughter were the first ones in their Barnesville household to get COVID-19. Their symptoms were mild.

“Cold, sinus infection type,” Trowbridge said.

Five days later, Randi’s husband started developing symptoms. At first, they were mild as well. Things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Last Friday there was a big spike in the fever and we went up to the hospital,” Trowbridge said.

Six days later and her husband still remains in the hospital.

“We have little positives everyday and negatives everyday,” Trowbridge said.

Something that has taken an emotional toll on the family, but especially Randi.

“I can hug my kids, he can’t, and that’s the hardest thing,” Trowbridge said.

And she’s not the only one. Thousands of other families haven’t been able to see, touch or say goodbye to a loved one and Walz believes things will get worse before they get better.

“This is not going to get good over the next few weeks,” Walz said.

He says that might seem pessimistic, but he adds it’s backed by science and facts. What makes him feel hopeful and optimistic is he has a plan.

“Of aggressive testing, contact tracing,” Walz said.

And also targeting a specific age group he says tend to be asymptomatic and are causing much of the spread.

“What we’re looking at is massive testing in you know, either in pop up kiosks, in places we can go to, and asking 18 to 35-year-olds, pull over for 30 seconds and take this test. It’s really easy and we get a result instantly. That one we get in 15 minutes and we can start to break this,” Walz said.

Governor Walz says the test is 80 percent accurate and uses two lines to let you know whether you’re positive or not. He adds there needs to be another stimulus check for essential workers and others who are at high risk or get COVID-19 to help them support themselves while they’re not working.