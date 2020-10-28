MSUM moves all classes online after Thanksgiving break

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead will move all classes online after the Thanksgiving break beginning November 30th until the end of the semester.

President Anne Blackhurst says in an email to students and staff the move was done because of “the high COvid-19 case rates in Minnesota and North Dakota combined with the likelihood students will travel to places with high infection rates.”

Courses requiring specific equipment or learning environments are the only classes that may be considered to offer face to face learning.\

Residence halls and dining services will remain open.