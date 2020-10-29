North Dakota to receive 220,000 BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota is receiving 220,000 rapid point-of-care COVID-19 tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The test kits, called BinaxNOW and made by Abbott Laboratories, can detect the virus in as little as 15 minutes.

Although HHS Asst. Sec. for Health Admiral Brett Giroir says false positives and negatives are possible with any medical testing, Abbott claims BinaxNOW tests have a 97% sensitivity and 98% specificity.

It is up to Gov. Doug Burgum to decide how the testing kits will be distributed.

The state has said it plans on sending them to long term care facilities, Opioid treatment programs, and to help with reopening schools.

“They really are a break-through, a new weapon, in our battle against COVID, particularly in states like yours that are witnessing an uptick in infection,” adds Giroir.

He stresses that more testing availability is not a substitute for wearing a mask or social distancing.