Social Distancing: True Crime Stories

Learn More About A Famous Murder In Our Region

True Crime is a popular genre. People love hearing about real-life grizzly murders and the hunt for the killer. That’s right in line with Halloween. So if you’re hankering for a real crime story from here in our region, here’s a socially distanced way to join in the conversation.

The Lake Agassiz Regional Library is hosting an author’s talk over Zoom tonight.

Joe Kimball from the Minneapolis Star Tribune is sharing details about his book, Secrets of the Congdon Mansion.

Elisabeth Congdon was a rich timber heiress in Duluth who was murdered at her mansion there in 1977, along with her night nurse.

Her adopted daughter’s husband was convicted in the killing, but that was overturned years later.

Naturally there has been a lot of intrigue over the ensuing four decades.

You can learn more about the murders from Kimball Thursday night at 7:00. Click here for a link to the livestream.

Are you a true crime fan? Give us some suggestions of shows to watch or books to read on Facebook and Twitter.