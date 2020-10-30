Family of airman killed at GFAFB still waiting for final report on shooting

ARIZONA – The family of an airman killed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in June is asking the military to finalize a report on the shooting they were told would be sent by the end of August.

Natasha Aposhian’s father Brian Murray says an agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations told him there’s “no end in sight” regarding the report. Murray adds he was told the military was waiting for a lab report to be completed so the final report could be finilized in July.

“My family and I have been more than patient on this matter but our frustration is beginning to grow. We don’t seem to be getting anywhere with our inquiries. I’d like to be able to put an end to this chapter of our lives,” Murray said in a statement.

Daesha Heard is charged with giving fellow airman Carlos Torres the gun authorities say he used to shoot Aposhian and himself.