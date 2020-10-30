Saturday’s COVID-19 testing event at UND is open to the public

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The University of North Dakota’s walk-up testing event on Saturday, October 31st, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. is open to the general public.

Testing will take place at UND’s High Performance Center, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks. Upcoming testing events will be every other Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and every Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to participate, even if you do not have symptoms. The test at this event is a point in time test. If a person was tested in the early stages of the infection while incubating the virus or exposed to the virus after they were previously tested, they could then later test positive for COVID-19. Therefore, those that have previously tested negative are invited to be tested again.

Health officials say that if a person was identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case and does not develop symptoms it is recommended to get tested. Testing is ideal, 7-10 days after the last exposure. If the person is found to be negative, they still need to fulfill the quarantine period, as it can take up to 14 days to develop COVID-19.

Registration prior to arrival at the event is required at testreg.nd.gov. Pre-registration does not guarantee a test.

There is no cost for the test. Face coverings are required.