Biden Minnesota Stop Altered To Make It Appear He Was In Florida
It’s an awkward moment when a presidential candidate greets the audience at a rally and names the wrong state.
Fortunately for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, that didn’t happen to him this week.
A widely shared video appears to show him saying “Hello, Minnesota” to a crowd in Florida.
It turns out he was, indeed, in Minnesota, as his heavy coat would suggest.
The video had been altered to change the text on a sign and the podium to refer to Tampa, Florida, instead of Minnesota.
The edited video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.