UPDATE: Power is back in Moorhead
According to Moorhead Public Service.
MPS experienced an outage that affected many areas of the city.
As of 12:47 PM power has been restored, and crews are investigating the cause.
We know that being without power is an inconvenience, and appreciated your patience.
If you are experience no power, please call us at 218-477-8000.
MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead Public Service just tweeted:
Moorhead Public Service is currently experiencing an outage that is affecting various areas of the city. Crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
We thank you for your patience as we know being without power is an inconvenience!
It’s now clear how many people are out.
The outage apparently happened around NOON today.