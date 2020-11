Moorhead Volleyball Improves to 6-2 With Four-Set Win Over Alexandria

Spuds now on three-game win streak

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Volleyball hosted Alexandria on Monday night in Section 8AAA action.

The Spuds dropped just one set en route to a four-set victory.

The Spuds improved to 6-2 on the season riding a three-game win streak. They’ll play Brainerd next on Thursday.

The Cardinals fall to 2-5 on the year and play Brainerd at home on Tuesday.