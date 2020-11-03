MN Sec. of State says there’s no issues reported at polling places

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s Secretary of State says there’s an “absence” of things to report in regards to issues at the polls or in election offices.

Steve Simon says there were no fights over masks, voting eligibility or voter suppression in the state.

He adds there were lines in many places in the Twin Cities Metro, but they seemed longer then they were because of social distancing.

Minnesota’s Legislature gave counties two extra days to process absentee ballots that came in by 8:00 PM on Election Day, so we may not see finalized results until then.

“Things have gone very, very smoothly. That’s our perception and, again, 70+ of the 87 counties we’re in real-time communication with them,” Simon said.

An appeals court ruling that all absentee ballots received after eight o’clock should be set aside only impacts the presidential race. Simon says someone could sue for results in other races to be set aside as well.