Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith keeps seat, says her priority will be Covid-19 relief package

Smith says she was re-elected because Minnesotans are looking for leadership that can focus on them and what they need.

MINNESOTA – Minnesota Senator Tina Smith wins re-election and says she will continue to get work done to accomplish things for Minnesotans.

She adds even during a time where Washington has been so divided, she has been able to get more than two dozen of her bills and provisions passed.

Smith says her priorities when she heads back to Washington next week will be to get another COVID-19 relief package.

“We were able to pass substantial help to Minnesota families and small businesses and our health care. And we need to get back to that because there are still great needs as we see an upsurge in cases,” says Minnesota Senator Tina Smith.

Smith also feels optimistic that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.