Emergency Order Issued To Close Liquor License Holders By 11 PM Daily In Grand Forks

Attempt to limit gatherings as COVID-19 cases rapidly rise

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The mayor of Grand Forks is taking action to limit gatherings as COVID-19 cases rapidly rise.

Brandon Bochenski is issuing an emergency order for liquor license holders including bars and restaurants and offsale to close daily by 11 p.m.

The order goes into effect on Saturday and will remain in effect until December 1 at 6 a.m.

He says city staff is working with partners in East Grand Forks on a similar policy.

Grand Forks county has more than 1,000 active cases of the virus.