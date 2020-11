LIVE: Burgum to hold COVID-19 press briefing Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing on Thursday to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgum will be joined by Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 49,837 positive cases, 231 current hospitalizations, 40,017 people recovered and 596 people died.