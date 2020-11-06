90-year-old Gwinner man killed in crash with semi

GWINNER, N.D.–A 90-year-old Gwinner man was killed during a collision with a semi Thursday evening.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Hwy 13 and 32 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 90-year-old man had stopped at a stop sign, but then failed to yield when making a left turn. The semi attempted to swerve, but could not avoid striking the man’s vehicle on the front driver side door.

Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch of Hwy 13. Authorities pronounced the 90-year-old man deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The NDHP says alcohol played no factor in the crash. The name of the deceased Gwinner man is being withheld pending family notification.