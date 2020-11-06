One injured, another cited in south Fargo rollover

FARGO (KVRR) – One person was taken to a hospital and another was cited for running a red light following a two-vehicle crash in Fargo.

The crash happened shortly after noon Friday at the corner of 32nd Avenue South and University Drive.

Police say that a Nissan Murano was traveling southbound on University Drive and struck a Nissan Rogue. The Rogue was eastbound turning left onto northbound University Drive South. The Nissan Rogue flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the Rogue was taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Murano was cited for running the red light.