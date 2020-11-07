Moorhead Police investigate gunshot reports in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police are investigating gunshots heard at Romkey Park in Moorhead Friday night.

Officers found and detained someone they believe was involved in the incident.

Several people pointed officers to an apartment building at the 1100 block of 18 1/2 Street South.

A third story apartment had what appeared to be gunshots through a large window.

Police believe the people involved know each other and that there is no threat to the public.

There have been no injuries or arrests made.

If you have any information about what happened, contact Moorhead Police at 218.299.5120.