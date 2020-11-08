Holiday themed shopping event kicks off at the Holiday Inn

Shoppers help support small local vendors

Fargo, N.D. — There’s no better way to get a head start on all of your holiday shopping needs.

For show coordinator, Jennifer Ebens, having a “Holidaze Shopping” event is a good way to shop for the ones you love while helping support local small businesses.

“I think it’s really important that we all get out there and support small businesses because these are real people, these are people in our community that maybe need that extra help and this is a great way to do that without just handing someone money. This is you supporting them in their craft, in their business.” J2K Craft & Vendor show coordinator, Jennifer Ebens said.

For Ebens, the event started from just a small pastime.

“I started crocheting with six animals and it kind of grew quite a bit from there as you can see. It’s just grown over six years, I’ve been putting these shows together, we started out with around 30 vendors, we’ve had as many as 100 tables at a show.” J2K Craft & Vendor Show coordinator, Jennifer Ebens said.

Some local vendors appreciate the small business focused event as it gives them better growth opportunities.

“Without these types of events I would not have created a customer base, but these events have helped me connect with people in the community face to face.” Sifted & Sweet Baking Co. owner, Lindsay Piekutowski said.

While the event focused on supporting local vendors, it also gave shoppers the safety and security to steer away from the holiday shopping crowds amidst the pandemic.

“This is one of those situations where you are spaced out a little better, you’re beating the rush by getting your shopping done sooner because everyone wants to stay safe. We have taken some precautions with the mask, with arrows, with spacing to try to keep people safe to come out and shop with us, so it’s definitely important more than ever to support small businesses.” J2K Craft & Vendor Show coordinator, Jennifer Ebens said.

For more information on The J2K craft and vendor shows click here.