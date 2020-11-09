Mobile Home Destroyed After Hay Bale Fire Spreads Near Kensington
DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — A hay bale fire quickly spread to bags of corn, grass and eventually a mobile home in rural Kensington, Minnesota.
Mark Fernholz reported the fire at his farm around 2 Sunday afternoon.
At least five fire departments responded to fight the blaze fueled by strong south winds.
The mobile home is a complete loss, and a vehicle and skid steer sustained fire and water damage.
The Red Cross is providing assistance.
It’s believed the wind re-ignited a previous fire in a burn area that was near the hay bales.