Mobile Home Destroyed After Hay Bale Fire Spreads Near Kensington

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — A hay bale fire quickly spread to bags of corn, grass and eventually a mobile home in rural Kensington, Minnesota.

Mark Fernholz reported the fire at his farm around 2 Sunday afternoon.

At least five fire departments responded to fight the blaze fueled by strong south winds.

The mobile home is a complete loss, and a vehicle and skid steer sustained fire and water damage.

The Red Cross is providing assistance.

It’s believed the wind re-ignited a previous fire in a burn area that was near the hay bales.