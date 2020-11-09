Pandemic causes more delays in Rodriguez death penalty case

Alfonso Rodriguez

FARGO (KVRR) – COVID-19 infections are causing slowdowns in the appeal process of Alfonso Rodriguez, the man facing the death penalty for the kidnapping and murder of Dru Sjodin.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says in court documents that his office “recently encountered attorney staffing issues, which have impacted several attorneys in the office.”

Wrigley says so far, 3 people who work in the U.S. Attorney’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, but he says other employees, including himself, have had to quarantine as a precaution after being exposed to other possible cases.

Wrigley says it was determined through contact tracing that none of the cases were transmitted within the office.

Defense attorneys requested a similar pandemic-related delay in July.

An order from U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson says prosecutors have until Dec. 4 to file their latest responses.

Rodriguez was convicted in 2006. His attorneys maintain that he is mentally unfit for the death penalty.