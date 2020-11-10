MN governor would like to see mask mandate in ND & SD

MINNESOTA – After announcing bars and restaurants will close at 10:00 every night starting Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is concerned Minnesotans will take their business to North Dakota & South Dakota and possibly get infected there.

He asks governors in North and South Dakota to implement mask mandates to stop the spread of the virus to people in all three states.

“The lack of a mask mandate is probably something I’d like to see. It certainly would help and it seems to show that, you know, we were able to slow it a little bit more but eventually it was going to catch up with us,” Walz said.

Walz doesn’t blame other governors or other states. He says they have made choices that have increased the spread of Covid-19.