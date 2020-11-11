Minnesota Hits Single-Day Record for COVID-19 Deaths: 56

Nearly 300 people are needing intensive care

ST. PAUL — Minnesota reports a record 56 COVID-19 deaths including 5 in our region: 2 each in Clay and Douglas and 1 in Marshall counties.

The ages of the 56 people were all at least 50 and older.

38 of the deaths were in long term care facilities.

Minnesota has 4,900 new cases of the virus.

Around 1,300 people are being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals, also a record.

Nearly 300 people are needing intensive care.