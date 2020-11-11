Nearly 1,600 military and overseas ballots cast in North Dakota Presidential Election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says 1,594 military and overseas voters in 85 countries cast a ballot in the Presidential Election.

They used North Dakota’s secure electronic ballot system created in 2012.

Jaeger says it’s a commitment that dates back over 28 years when fax machines were used to provide the best possible voting option for people serving the United States in locations and situations throughout the world.