North Dakota reports 12 more pandemic deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reports 791 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths since Monday.

There are 11,656 active cases in the state. 254 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the most new cases, with 341.

So far, 686 people in North Dakota have died.

The latest stats from the Dept. of Health are below:

BY THE NUMBERS

6,098 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

958,841 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,039 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

57,373 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

18.17% – Daily Positivity Rate**

11,656 – Total Active Cases

+791 Individuals from Monday

1,082 – Individuals Recovered from Monday (212 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

45,031 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

254 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 – Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (686 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from McHenry County.

Woman in her 80s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 80s from Nelson County.

Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 90s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 3

· Barnes County – 9

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County – 1

· Burke County – 5

· Burleigh County – 116

· Cass County – 341

· Cavalier County – 4

· Dickey County – 3

· Divide County – 2

· Dunn County – 1

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County – 3

· Foster County – 10

· Grand Forks County – 49

· Griggs County – 1

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County – 3

· LaMoure County – 5

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 6

· McIntosh County – 2

· McKenzie County – 16

· McLean County – 6

· Mercer County – 8

· Morton County – 38

· Mountrail County – 9

· Nelson County – 4

· Oliver County – 1

· Pembina County – 26

· Pierce County – 4

· Ramsey County – 4

· Ransom County – 7

· Renville County – 2

· Richland County – 24

· Rolette County – 11

· Sargent County – 5

· Sioux County – 2

· Stark County – 11

· Steele County – 2

· Stutsman County – 97

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County – 8

· Walsh County – 14

· Ward County – 137

· Wells County – 4

· Williams County – 29