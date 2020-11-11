Pandemic leads to changes in Veterans Day ceremonies

FARGO (KVRR) – This year’s celebrations for Veterans Day in the Fargo-Moorhead area look a bit different amid COVID-19.

Several Veteran organizations took part in the downtown Fargo parade that included masks and was limited to 25 percent capacity.

The parade started between 4th and 5th streets and ended at the Fargo Civic Center.

This year there was no ceremony at the Civic Center.

Several organizations provided veterans with meals such as stew, cookies and coffee.