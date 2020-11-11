Sanford activates next stage of pandemic surge plan

FARGO (KVRR) – Sanford Health in Fargo has activated the next stage of its pandemic surge plan.

They are continuing with surgical procedures as planned and reviewing new cases for placement.

Hospital officials say they have enough capacity to mee the rising demand but they are adding more beds overall.

That includes 35 beds at the Broadway Medical Center for COVID-19 patients and 14 new beds on the 8th floor of the Sanford Medical Center.

Those will be ready within the next two weeks.

Sanford is also reassigning some clinic staff to work in the medical centers.