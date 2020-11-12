AAA says pandemic will cause big drop in Thanksgiving travel

FARGO (KVRR) – The effects of the pandemic are impacting travel decisions for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gene LaDoucer of AAA North Dakota says the auto club expects at least a 10-percent drop in travel, the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.

Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving, a drop from 55 million in 2019. But AAA says as the holiday approaches and COVID-19 cases rise, the actual number of holiday travelers will be even lower.

AAA says that those who decide to travel are likely to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days away from home. Road travel is projected to fall 4.3 percent, to 47.8 million travelers and account for 95 percent of all holiday travel.

Those who decide to hit the road for Thanksgiving will find cheaper gas prices. On average, gas prices nationally are nearly 50 cents cheaper than this time last year,