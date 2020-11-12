COVID-19 Emergency Powers Extended Another 30-Days in Minnesota

ST. PAUL — With coronavirus cases and deaths soaring to record levels in Minnesota, Republican lawmakers back down from another attempt to strip Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of his emergency powers.

Lawmakers from both parties acknowledging the situation is serious as they gather for the sixth special session of 2020.

Democrats are defending the governor’s handling of the crisis.

House GOP minority leaders are proposing letting the Legislature modify or rescind the governor’s individual orders, in hopes of getting more of a voice in the pandemic response.

Minnesota’s peacetime emergency gives the Governor tools to expand Minnesota’s handling of the pandemic including testing capacity, protecting Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment and expedited procurement power for personal protective equipment among other measures.