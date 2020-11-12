Social Distancing: Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

You Can Recreate The Recipes Features From A Fargo Restaurant On Guy Fieri's Show

If you’re looking for some weekend plans, you can sit back and watch a local joint get some love from one of the most famous chefs on the planet. And if you’re adventurous, you could join in

Pounds in Downtown Fargo is letting us know that they’ll be featured in this week’s episode of Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. We’re not quite sure which of those three categories Pounds falls into.

The episode description reads in part, “In Fargo, N.D., a funky place piling barbecue onto mac and throwin’ heat into wings.”

You can check out the episode on The Food Network this Friday at 8 p.m.

Fieri was spotted around town in June. He visited several local restaurants, including Moorhead’s Sol. Avenue Kitchen. No word yet on when their episode will air.

But if you want to take the experience to the next level, you can actually join along and make the recipes Guy will be featuring from Pounds.

They gave him two recipes, called “BBQ Porker” and “Torch Wings”. Click here to get the recipes.

I would be very interested in trying out the Torch Wings recipe. It’s got ghost pepper in it, and I love me some spice. Will you be tuning in? Are you spicing things up in the kitchen more and more lately? Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.