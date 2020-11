East Grand Forks High School moved to distance learning

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – The East Grand Forks School Board voted 5-1 to move high school students to full time distance learning for two weeks beginning November 23rd.

Superintendent Mike Kolness and Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese also wanted the middle school to move to distance learning.

The school board voted 3-3 on that motion.

You can watch the full school board meeting below.