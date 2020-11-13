Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame legend Paul Hornung dead at age 84

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame legend Paul Hornung has died after a battle with dementia, according to the Louisville Sports Commission.

Hornung was 84 years old.

Hornung is survived by his wife of 41 years, Angela Hornung.

The Louisville Sports Commission wrote of Hornung:

“Legendary Green Bay Packer Football Coach Vince Lombardi once called Hornung, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.” Nicknamed “The Golden Boy” due to his blond hair and handsome features, Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame as a quarterback, then was a star halfback and placekicker for the Green Bay Packers team that ruled the NFL in the 1960s. Hornung is a member of the college and pro football halls of fame and the namesake of the Paul Hornung Award, presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football.”