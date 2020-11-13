Healthcare workers ‘concerned about direction’ ND is heading with COVID-19

In part because of lack of healthcare staffing, but also because of people who don't do their part to slow the spread.

NORTH DAKOTA – While North Dakota continues to lead the nation in positive COVID-19 cases per capita, we are lacking in healthcare staffing.

Especially in rural communities.

“Some of our public health units only have three to five employees and so trying to do all of the same things as a large public health unit and provide appropriate response within their own communities has been a challenge,” City County Health District of Barnes County Theresa Will said.

Another issue? Hospitals are filled to the brim.

“What does that really mean? It means that we will not be able to provide the care to community members for typical, treatable conditions like heart attack, stroke, car accidents and other traumas,” Dr. Kathy Anderson of the Academy of Pediatrics said.

Health experts say they’re expecting the number of needs for hospitalization to increase as we enter the flu and winter season.

“I’m gravely concerned about the direction that our state is heading in with regards to COVID-19,” Anderson said.

In part because of lack of healthcare staffing, but also because of people who don’t do their part to slow the spread.

According to the health experts, up to 40 to 50 percent of transmission occurs from people who don’t show any symptoms.

“I think we have to understand that we are direct links in a chain that may affect people who have very bad outcomes from this,” Dr. Paul Carson with NDSU’s Center for Immunization said.

While healthcare workers continue to work on the frontlines and call for more action, a light has never been shined brighter on public halth than right now.

“This pandemic has certainly raised the visibility of Public Health, hopefully raising the thoughts about the value of public health as well,” Anderson said.