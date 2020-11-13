Moorhead Area Public Schools returning to distance learning

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Starting Monday, Nov. 30, Moorhead Area Public Schools will move all Pre-K through Grade 8 students to a distance learning model.

Students in Grades 9-12 have been in distance learning since September 28.

School officials say the decision was made based on staffing concerns caused by increasing absences due to COVID quarantine among staff and students as well as rising Clay county and Cass county case counts and Minnesota Department of Education recommendations.

Moorhead Area Public Schools reports 126 staff members and 403 students currently absent for COVID related reasons, up significantly over the past two week.

The district will continue providing free meals for all students and adults. School aged childcare for Tier 1 critical care workers will also be provided during distance learning.

Moorhead plans to return to hybrid learning on January 4 if community conditions allow.