Some Say statewide mask mandate should’ve been done ‘months ago’

Some community members believe this could all have been avoided if action was taken sooner.

FARGO, N.D.- With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state, Governor Doug Burgum has now issued a statewide mask mandate.

Governor Burgum made the announcement late Friday night through social media.

“The State Health Officer with my full support has issued an order requiring face coverings to be worn in all indoor businesses and public settings and outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible,” said Governor Doug Burgum in a video posted to social media.

Some community members believe this could all have been avoided if action was taken sooner.

“I kind of feel like if he did it earlier, maybe we wouldn’t have as many cases. I feel like we didn’t take Covid very seriously as a state as a whole,” says Danielle Vilas from Fargo.

“I think we should’ve had a mandate a couple of months ago, to slow this thing down,” says Harold Becker from Fargo.

And now they feel frustrated with the spike in cases, thinking maybe they could be next.

“Now everywhere you go you’re constantly worried about getting it. Like, I have two hand sanitizers on my purse and I carry it in my car and the only time I don’t wear my mask is when I’m in my car,” Vilas says.

“We try to be careful and you know to wipe down carts and stuff before we handle them,” Becker says.

Those who violate the masks and capacity requirements may be cited for an infraction, which can have a fine of up to 1,000 dollars.

Governor Burgum encourages law enforcement to prioritize education and reserve penalties for the most extreme violations.