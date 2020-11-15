Two men shot & wounded overnight

Fargo Police officers respond twice to same location after multiple reports

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police respond to two reports of gunshots in the same area just hours apart.

Both reports were in the 1000 block of 16th street North.

Around 3:35 this morning, officers found a wounded man with non life threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Three hours later, officers responded to the second report of gunshots at the same location, but did not locate anyone at the scene.

Minutes later they were notified by Sanford Health that they had a man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.