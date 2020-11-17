Fargo Cass Public Health to hold another flu shot clinic

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Cass Public Health will sponsor another walk-in flu shot clinic on Friday.

The clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1240 25th Street South in Fargo. Appointments are not required but residents are asked to complete registration ahead of time by visiting the North Dakota Vaccination Registration Website.

Flu shots are available for anyone age 6 months and older. High dose vaccine is available for residents age 65 and older.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the clinic. The measures include wearing a mask while in the building, maintaining physical distance while waiting in line and using separate doors for entering and exiting the building.