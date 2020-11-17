Minnesota Twins cancel Winter Caravan, TwinsFest

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – The Twins Winter Caravan, an annual Minnesota tradition for the past 60 years, has been canceled for 2021.

“An offseason without our longstanding and beloved fan events is certainly tough to digest, but our top priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of Twins Territory,” according to President & CEO Dave St. Peter.

“With COVID-19 certain to be present at some level in January 2021, we feel it is the prudent, responsible and correct decision to cancel our events that would have otherwise brought together large groups of people in confined, indoor spaces.”

TwinsFest, the team’s annual event to raise money for youth baseball, has also been canceled.

The Twins will hold virtual fan engagements with an announcement at a later a date.