The Boiler Room owner whiplashed over ND Covid-19 regulations

Says the constant change in guidelines are hard to keep up with

FARGO, N.D. – The owner of The Boiler Room took to Facebook to share his frustration of new Covid-19 rules in North Dakota.

Dan Hurder’s post on social media late last week poked fun at the ever changing capacity rules being set by the city and the state.

Hurder says he’s been following the strict guidelines since the pandemic began, but with every change it’s hard keeping up without the fear of facing penalties.

“There’s been a bit of whiplash trying to keep track with what is going on and I understand that it is a fluid situation and mandates need to change as the numbers change and as the situation changes and of course it’s frustrating for all of us to settle into a new plan and all of a sudden find out the plan needs to change again,” Hurder said.

Hurder says he and his team will continue to comply with mandates and hopes customers will continue to show their support as they navigate through these tough times.