Fargo Fire Dept. recruiting new members to its team

The fire department is looking to hire four to five new firefighters/EMTs to the team by the spring of 2021

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Fire Deparment is recruiting for the position of firefighter/EMT.

In order to apply, you must be 18 or older, have completed at least 60 college credits, have a valid drivers license, be of sound mental and physical health and have the ability to understand written and spoken English.

Eligible candidates will undergo a written test, physical agility test and oral exam.

The department is looking to add on four to five new firefighters by the spring.

“If you are somebody that wants to help people, you want to be part of a team, you enjoy staying physically active and pushing your body to do the most that it can do, you need to think about being a firefighter,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Dawn Stollenwerk.

Applications are due by December 4. For more information, visit Fargofire.com To apply, click here.