Teamsters on strike against Fargo food distributor over COVID-19 concerns

FARGO (KVRR) – About 70 drivers and warehouse workers are on strike against a Fargo food distributor.

Members of Teamsters Local 120 were on the picket line Wednesday at Cash-Wa Distributing, formerly Food Services of America.

Teamsters Business Agent Brian Nowak says striking workers don’t believe the company is doing its best to protect them from exposure to COVID-19.

As an example, Nowak says people coming into the plant aren’t being temperature-screened and workers haven’t been properly trained on how to clean equipment.

“We want them to advise our employees, give them proper instruction on how to handle this Covid virus” Nowak said.

“We don’t want this stuff going into restaurants and other facilities. We know that North Dakota is a hot spot right now, and it’s only going to get worse.”

Nowak says employees have been working under a collective bargaining agreement that expired in August. He says the union hopes the company will return to the bargaining table and “negotiate a fair contract.”

A Cash-Wa human resources official says at this time, the company has no comment.