Medical experts urge people not to gather during the holidays

CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck is working to make sure COVID patients and their families can still connect in some way

BISMARCK, N.D. — More than 1,900 people in Burleigh and Morton counties currently have COVID-19.

An infectious diseases specialist at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck says the medical center is working to make sure COVID patients and families can connect in some way over the holidays.

The hospital is allowing each patient one mask-wearing visitor per day.

Staff is also utilizing tools like FaceTime to keep families virtually connected.

Dr. Emily Shay says the healthcare workers also follow public health guidelines when they leave work in order to limit community spread.

“All of us would love to be able to gather with our family and friends who would potentially travel from near and far, and we’re like everybody else, we’re not able to do that,” she says.

The CDC recommends against traveling for Thanksgiving.