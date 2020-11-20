UND Law School professor finds no significant issues with Walz COVID orders

Steven Morrison

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – An associate law professor at the University of North Dakota says he hasn’t found any significant civil rights issues with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s newest pandemic-related executive order.

The order prohibits social gatherings between members of different households, but it also contains several exemptions, including an exemption for the care of a family member or friend in another household.

UND School of Law Professor Steven Morrison says caring for friends or family members could arguably include providing a Thanksgiving meal.

“When you gather as a family, you are caring for each other” Morrison said.

“If I were a lawyer defending somebody who got arrested for serving Thanksgiving dinner, I bet I could get the judge to dismiss the charges”.

Morrison added that he believes Walz’s order “is pretty well-tailored to the problem as he sets it forth.”

The ACLU of Minnesota says it plans to watch closely to make sure that the government’s response is “scientifically justified and no more intrusive on civil liberties than absolutely necessary.”

Individuals who violate the governor’s order could potentially face a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail. Business owners could be fined up to $3,000.