Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer Says It’s Past Time For Transition To Start

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer says it’s time for the transition process to begin.

Even as he defends President Donald Trump as he continues to challenge the results of the election.

“I agree there has to be an end. I frankly do think it’s time, well it’s past time to start a transition to at least cooperate with the transition,” said Cramer.

“I’d rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare should Joe Biden end up winning this.”

The Republican appearing on NBC”s Meet The Press says Americans need to stop believing that challenges to the election by Trump are a threat to democracy.

Cramer says “It’s just a simple legal process”.

The appearance by Cramer comes a day after a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed the President’s case in that state.