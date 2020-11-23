Glyndon house fire under investigation

CLAY COUNTY, MINN. – Fire departments from Glyndon, Dilworth, and Hawley responded to a fire Sunday shortly after 10 p.m. at a home at 2007 170th Street North in rural Glyndon.

Smoke and flames were coming from the house as firefighters arrived on the scene.

The main fire was knocked down within minutes.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours checking for any fire extension.

The resident of the home got out safely and there were no other injuries

The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause.

Hawley HERT, FM Ambulance, and the Salvation Army responded to assist fire departments.